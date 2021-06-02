Companies hold hiring events

JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– There’s no shortage of job openings in the Tri-State. Bonefish grill in Evansville and MasterBrand Cabinets in Jasper both have hiring events going on Wednesday. Good help has been hard to find lately. This may be changing with more people willing to get out and with federal pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end in Indiana June 19.

“I was unemployed since January,” Paul Bueclein said he’s been unemployed for the last five months and has been working part time jobs to help make ends meet. “These days you need insurance.”

Bueclein is now on the hunt for a full time job with benefits, and decided to come by MasterBrand Cabinets national recruiting event in Jasper.

“I heard they were advertising interviews so I decided to get into the car and come on in,” Bueclein said.

All the potential candidates filled out an application, did an interview, and took a tour of the facility to give them a better feel of the positions available.

“We’ve got about 70 employees we are trying to add to the shop floor and also leadership positions,” Glen Meservy, general manager for MasterBrand Cabinets, said they are adding a second shift and are focusing on hiring more manufacturing shop floor associates in addition to 11 leaders as their company and production grows.”We’ve been kind of ramping for 6-8 months. Ramping pretty much as fast as we can with the personnel we can find.”

MasterBrand Cabinets employees say lately their hiring events have had about 5 people in attendance, but this event had a larger turnout with a steady stream of potential candidates filling out applications. Company leaders credit both advertising and federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending in two weeks.

“I think that has been a deterrent of people wanting to come in and find jobs because of some of the unemployment benefits they are getting currently,” Meservy explained.