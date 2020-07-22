Company hiring 50 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) ResourceMFG Workforce Specialists is looking for more than 50 workers, and pay starts at $13/hr. The employment agency is hosting job fairs every Tuesday and Wednesday during July and August from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in their office at 4325 Vogel Road in Evansville near Eastland Mall.

You can apply online at www.ResourceMFG.com before the job fair to get through the interview process quicker. For more information about the jobs available, reach out to the ResourceMFG in Evansville at 812-774-4795.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: