Company questions rejection of Facebook post over alleged questionable language

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – What started as an online post selling a type of fruit tree ends with a Daviess County company questioning why the post was removed.

The owners of G & G Landscape Nursing say a post selling Arkansas Black Apple trees was rejected by Facebook because of one of the words may suggest questionable racial language.

Jim Goode of G & G claims they made the post with the tree’s name on Facebook Marketplace recently to sell some trees, but allege it was rejected because the word black was in it.

“Like, what? What do you want me to call them? It is what it is,” he said, describing how he responded to the post being rejected. Goode says they’ve used the site for a couple of years to sell certain plants and the listing was one of several varieties. The Arkansas Black is an apple that’s deep red and has been around for many years.

“It’s been around. It’s an old variety of late fall type apple,” he described.

Goode says after the post was rejected, they reposted it without the word black in it and even sold a few. They still have their other posts that sell other trees still on Marketplace. But Goode says the reasoning for the rejection was unreasonable.

“It’s totally innocent to put the name of the apple. That’s the name of it. They kicked it back because they couldn’t put it up on there because it had the name black,” he said.

When we searched for Arkansas Black Apple on Facebook Marketplace earlier today, we found other posts with the full name of the apple or tree included. On Facebook’s website, they list a few dozen reasons for why a post can be removed, which include hate speech, threats of violence and cruel and insensitive language. He says he contacted the company for why it was rejected, but hasn’t heard back yet. Goode also says despite the issue with that post, his company’s posts were not removed from Facebook Marketplace, and are still doing online sales.

We also reached to Facebook for a response, but so far, they have not returned our requests for comment.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)