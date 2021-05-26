Company starts to hook up Warrick County residents to new fiber-optic broadband

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Councilman Ted Metzger said a new broadband loop has been finished.

This is part of a fiber-optic broadband project to provide internet service for homes and businesses throughout the county.

Metzger said Mainstream Fiber Networks is working on the project and has already started hooking up residents in the northern part of the county.

If you are interested in switching to this internet service, Metzger said you need to let them know.

Mainstream Fiber Networks will expand access to neighborhoods that show the most interest.

You can click here to sign up on their list.