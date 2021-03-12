Complaints about suspicious packages lead to drug trafficking arrests

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Two people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after detectives received multiple complaints about suspicious packages at the US Post Office.

On Thursday, Madisonville detectives responding to the complaints determined the packages contained approximately 150 pounds of synthetic marijuana and edibles. Police say the packages were en route to Debra Soper, 51, of Madisonville, and Jared Graziano, 28, of Madisonville.

A search conducted at both residences resulted in additional drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash being seized.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on March 12, 2021)