HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Online scams have seemed to become more pervasive in recent years, but now even local businesses have to keep an eye out for them.

Donut Bank, the long-established bakery with nearly a dozen locations across the Tri-State, posted about a scam they came across recently.

“It has come to our attention that a fake page has been created and is commenting on our giveaway post pretending to be Donut Bank,” said a spokesperson on social media.

Donut Bank says they will never ask for your card information for a giveaway and winners will be contacted directly with no card information required.