Concern grows over crime and home property values

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The neighborhood in question is along east Illinois Street near the Sidetrack Tavern where several people were shot in a fight over the weekend. One Southside resident who wanted to stay anonymous said over the 50 years he’s lived here, the neighborhood has gone down hill.

“Southside was totally different than what it is now. You could walk out your door, leave your doors unlocked. You can go do anything. Now, you’re kind of scared to walk outside because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He told Eyewitness News the sight of blighted homes and piles of trash is making property values plummet.

“We pay taxes. We want our house and our homes value to go up not down,” said the anonymous resident. His heart goes out to his elderly neighbors who’s hard earned assets seem to be dwindling by the day. “There’s a lot of people that work many many years to pay for their houses and they have retired.”

He wonders why the city works on other revitalization projects while their neighborhood deters many families from moving in.

“They seem to be neglecting the poor folks,” he explained. “There’s a not of shooting. If we was to start fixing these abandoned houses and get rid of all the trash. Then eventually the crime will subside.”

Saturday night’s shooting at the Sidetrack Tavern was not the only incident in the neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting of Meghan Jewes occurred less than a mile away. No arrests have been made in either case.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)