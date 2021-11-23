Concerns continue over Park Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When Eyewitness News first met with Martha Stocker in September 2021, she raised concerns over water leaks, mold, and unkempt conditions at Evansville’s Park Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum. Not only do the problems still exist, Stocker says they are getting worse.

“All I see is the inside of it deteriorating more. I see more water,” says Stocker. She adds, “When I saw that, one day I’m going to be there. You know, it’s awful.”

Some of the new issues Stocker has observed include cracks on one of the entry doors to the mausoleum, in addition to more water and mold damage. Stocker has seen work being done inside the facility, such as areas with stripped wall paper. Despite hints of progress, Stocker fears none of this would have happened had she not brought the issues to light.

“They wouldn’t have done anything if I hadn’t fussed. And I believe that,” says Stocker.

While it is Stocker’s late husband along with other relatives who rest inside the Mausoleum, she says she feels a sense of responsibility to resolve this for other families that may be impacted, telling us she takes this task personally.

“Seeing that water, physically, little drops dripping. And that’s not my family, the ones that are in the wooden ones. That’s not my family, but it’s somebody’s family,” says Stocker.

Stocker says she will not give up on this project and plans to check in on the Mausoleum site roughly one time each week.