Concert held to raise funds for Chloe Randolph Organization

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A concert was held at the Henderson County Fair Grounds Saturday night to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

The “Concert for Change” was hosted by the Chloe Randolph Organization. All proceeds from the event go directly to the organization which was founded after Randolph was killed in March of 2019.



According to police, Randolph was found dead in her home after a domestic dispute with her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir. Abdikadir is now charged with murder. His trial originally scheduled to take place in January has been postponed to August 5th.



(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)