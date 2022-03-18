EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra plans to have an April Diversity Series that starts on April 7. The April 7 concert will be performed at 7 p.m. and in the historic New Harmony at the Atheneum.

The Eykamp String Quartet will perform works from Ukrainian composter Boris Lyatoshinsky, Egyptian Nubian composer Hamza El Din and American composer Missy Mazzoli. Each of these composers are considered underrepresented.

Lyatoshinsky is known for his Symphony No. 1 and it is suggested that his work was the first symphony composed in the Ukraine. Vidobragennia is one of his most celebrated works as it contains a cycle of seven pieces for the piano.

Hamza El Din has collaborated with several musical performers that include the Grateful Dead, Sandy Bull and the Kronos Quartet. He is known for being a vocalist and playing the oud and tar.

Grammy-nominated American composer and pianist Missy Mazzoli is a member of the composition faculty at the Mannes College of Music. She made history in 2018 when she became one of the two first women to be commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera.

Admission is free and open to the public. New Harmony at the Atheneum is located at 401 Arthur Street. Call (812) 425-5050, Ext 316 for more information.