HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The effort to build a memorial in Henderson to honor American POWs and service members missing in action received a major boost from a popular country music group. Confederate Railroad played at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on June 24.

Tickets at the gate were $30 dollars with proceeds going to building and placing the monument on the county fairgrounds. The lead singer of Confederate Railroad said he’s honored to help out the cause.

“Well that’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re still America,” said Danny Shirley. “That’s why, in my opinion, that’s why you can’t do too much for these people. They deserve everything they get, all the support they get from us is the better. “

Confederate Railroad was joined by country music artist Shane Pons. Organizers said they hoped to raise $60,000 dollars for the monument.