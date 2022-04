HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A band is raising money for a POW/MIA war memorial.

According to a flyer, a band called Confederate Railroad will be performing at the Henderson County Fair Grounds on June 24 at 8:00 p.m.

The flyer says that tickets are $20 in advance, and are $30 at the gate. Tickets can be bought at the All Peddlers Flea Market behind Audubon Chrysler. All proceeds will go toward building the POW/MIA War Memorial.