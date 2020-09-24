Confederate statue relocation committee has first meeting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In Daviess County, the process of moving the Confederate statue in Owensboro has begun.

The relocation committee that was formed by Daviess County Commissioners met for the first time Wednesday night.

“We’ve been called upon to listen to community comments to discuss, to debate and decide on the best location for moving the statue,” said committee chair Aloma Dew during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

Five people in five different locations talk about what to do with one statue.

“Our ground rules are civility, cooperation, community and consensus,” Dew said.

“I think it’s a sign of maturity to see the people of Owensboro to deal with this in a civil way,” adds committee member Tim Kline during the meeting.

The relocation committee, who met virtually due to the pandemic, started the work to make recommendations to the Fiscal Court on the future of the statue’s that’s stood outside the courthouse for about 120 years. It’s the latest step in the process after many months of emotional debate.

“There were some on both sides who wrote pretty nasty letters to the commissioners and have already written some nasty comments to the folks who we appointed to the committee,” said Judge Exec. Al Mattingly.

Committee member Kenny Barr says he wants a solution that respects how both sides see the statue.

“Honoring a memorial is important because it’s a war memorial that needs to be honored. But at the same time, I also see the pain that it can cause people, thinking about what it stood for,” he said.

Dew also told committee members they will seek a good sampling of opinions as they make their recommendation. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)