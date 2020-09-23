Confederate statue relocation committee set for first meeting in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A group tasked with finding a new home for a Confederate monument on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will meet for the first time Wednesday.

The monument relocation committee will meet virtually.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page.

County Commissioners decided in August to move the monument, tasking the group to find its new location.

Daviess County commissioners say they received hundreds of calls and e-mails pleading for the statue’s removal. All of which contributed to their decision to give it a new home.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)