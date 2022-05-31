OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A confederate statue that was the subject of an ownership battle in Daviess County has been removed.

On April 29, Judge Lisa Payne Jones ruled that the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) do not own the Confederate monument on the Daviess County courthouse lawn. The statue was removed from the courthouse lawn on the morning of May 31.

Officials say the statue was removed for cleaning before it is moved to a museum. The UDC confirmed to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal the judge’s ruling.