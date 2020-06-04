Confederate statues in Kentucky: a brief history

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The recent protests are restarting the debate over what to do with confederate monuments in the Tri-State and the country.

Dozens of confederate statues and monuments are up across Kentucky, including several in western Kentucky.

They stand in Madisonville, Owensboro, Morganfield and other places, many for more than a century. Confederate statues and monuments, in a state that remained loyal to the union.

“Kentucky was never a Confederate state. Kentucky was a Union state. The majority of Kentuckians served in the Union army, although there were between 25,000 and 40,000 who served in the Confederate armies,” said OCTC Assoc. Professor of History Matthew Alschbach.

The National Registry of Historic Places lists as many as 50 of the state’s 61 listed monuments as confederate statues or monuments. Others confederate monuments or markers are located in Saint Joseph in Daviess County, Princeton in Caldwell County and in Hopkinsville. Many were built in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Aschbach says supporters built them to remember those who fought for the Confederacy, and as a response to post civil war reconstruction efforts.

“You had a situation where local and state legislators were angry about northern Reconstruction, they were angry about what Republicans were doing. So, they sometimes enacted laws to put those statues up almost as an act of defiance against those trying to impose reconstruction,” he says.

While many monuments were placed in former Confederate states, others are in other Union states, including one at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville. The recent push to remove the monuments, including one in Madisonville, comes after several monuments were taken down nationwide a few years ago. A petition in Madisonville to remove the one outside the historic courthouse has more than 4,200 signatures.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)