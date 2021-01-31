Congress weighing minimum wage raise

(WEHT)- For the first time since 2009, a federal minimum wage hike could be on the horizon, potentially going from $7.25 an hour to $15.00 an hour by 2025. The push comes as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package but some local business owners have their concerns.

Andrew Bowlds, co-owner of Hornville Tavern in Evansville says small businesses like his own are operating on a tight budget, adding that an increased wage bill could have a major impact on their bottom line. Mary Jo Brugmann, the owner of Evansville’s Kite & Key Cafe, says she’s fearful that if the minimum wage increases, so too could the cost of goods, meaning some people may not see more money in their pockets over the long run.

Still, Indiana University assistant finance professor Kristoph Kleiner says the benefits of increasing the federal minimum wage outweigh the risks, saying an increase “certainly makes a lot of sense.” Kleiner adds the benefits could be felt by millions of Americans earning wages less than $15.00 an hour. A 2019 study from the Congressional Budget Office estimated 27 million Americans could see a wage increase should a $15.00 minimum wage go into effect, including 10 million Americans already making at least $15.00 an hour. However, the same study found 1.3 million workers could lose their jobs.

While Democrats in Congress are leading the charge on increasing the federal minimum wage, the idea has received support in states won by former President Donald Trump. Last November, voters in Florida approved a plan that increases the state’s minimum wage to $15.00 an hour by 2026.

There are several bills both in Indiana and Kentucky that would also increase the minimum wage over the next few years from $7.25 an hour. The minimum wage in Illinois is currently set at $11.00 and is set to reach $15.00 by 2025.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)