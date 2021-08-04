Congressional representatives, local leaders await infrastructure bill vote in U.S. Senate

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) While the U.S. Senate continues voting on amendments to the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, representatives and county officials back in the Tri-State await its final version and vote.

Among them is Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie, who was back in Owensboro today.

Traffic keeps moving down interstates and parkways across the Tri-State, as the trillion dollar infrastructure bill slowly makes it way through Congress.

“I am very open to if there’s a purely infrastructure bill, with what we all agree on, roads, bridges, highways, airports,” he said.

Rep. Guthrie says while he’s open to the Senate’s infrastructure bill, as long as its not attached to other unrelated bills, he still wants to know more about how it will be paid for. He adds one way would be to repurpose already approved federal stimulus money to cover some costs of the bill.

“There has been a lot of unspent stimulus money that’s has been appropriated that is already baked into the economy that, hopefully, we can repurpose, and spend on things like infrastructure,” he explained.

The bill includes more than a half-trillion in new spending, with $110 billion for roads and bridges, plus billions more on public transportation, and expanding broadband internet access. Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says it didn’t appear to him that money would go to new bridges, but it could help states like Kentucky move money to pay for new bridges, such as the planned I-69 bridge.

“It gives Kentucky the chance to use federal money to do a projects they might have been worried about how to pay for, including the big Brent Spence bridge in the northern Kentucky area, and not spend money out of its normal general road fund to do those things,” he said.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2021)