Congressman Brett Guthrie leads hearing on COVID-19 vaccine

(WEHT) — On Wednesday, Congressman Brett Guthrie of Kentucky led a hearing on the effort to develop a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

Guthrie plays a large role in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to develop a vaccine.

He says he understands that some might not be trusting of the vaccine production process.

“The truth of the matter is that the review and approval stages of the vaccine will be controlled throughout the process by non-political, independent, scientific experts. Not politicians,” Guthrie said.

He says the FDA has assured Congress that no corners will be cut in developing the vaccine.

“I urge each of us to put politics aside…I know we’re a few weeks from election…but put politics aside in order to deliver one unified life-saving message. That Americans can trust the FDA’s vaccine approval process,” Guthrie said.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)