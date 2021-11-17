Congressman Larry Bucshon seeking another term

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Congressman Larry Bucshon announced on Wednesday he is seeking another term in the United States House of Representatives.

“It’s an honor and the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted by Hoosiers in Southwest and West Central Indiana to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Bucshon. “During my time in Congress, I’ve worked to champion commonsense conservative values of faith, family, and freedom. Amid the biggest wave of socialism to wash over our nation ever, I am eager to remain in the fight to champion these values and to ensure that we pass on a country full of unlimited opportunity and freedom to future generations of Americans. I am running for reelection next year and I humbly ask Hoosiers in the Eighth District to renew my job contract in 2022 for another two years in order to allow me to continue fighting on their behalf in Congress.”

Bucshon has held the seat since 2011.