HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– To the ongoing traffic alert along US- 41 in Henderson might last longer than expected. Crews are continuing to work on Maywood Drive after a sink hole opened near the intersection earlier this month. Officials from the Henderson Water Utility say their crews joined a local contractor to repair it.

While construction was expected to last until the end of the July, officials are now hoping to have the fix complete by mid-August.