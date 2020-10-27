Construction begins on CenterPoint Energy’s solar farm in southwestern Indiana

TROY, Ind (WEHT) A new solar farm is expected to serve Troy residents by early 2021. Construction is set to begin on a 50-megawatt (MW) universal solar array. Combined with CenterPoint Energy’s 4 MWs of existing solar power, the new solar farm will generate enough electricity to power more than 12,000 households per year.

The newest solar array was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2018 and will consist of approximately 150,000 solar panels across 300 acres along Indiana State Road 545 between Troy and New Boston. Each panel will be mounted on a single-axis tracking system that will allow the panels to automatically move with the sun’s rays to maximize energy

The project is an important step toward the goal of CenterPoint Energy to reduce its operational emissions by 70% by 2035, a goal based on its 2005 emissions. Along with the 4 MW of universal solar already in service, the new installation will expand electric solar production by more than 13 times its current capacity.

The Troy installation is CenterPoint Energy’s first self-build solar project. CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana electric territory provides electric service to more than 144,000 customers in southwestern Indiana.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

