Construction causing congestion on Highway 41 between Evansville and Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic is moving slowly across the northbound twin bridge Thursday morning as traffic has been reduced to one lane near Ellis Park.

Our crew on scene says Highway 41 southbound is also down to one lane starting at the I-69 interchange to Ellis Park.

Law enforcement is also on scene to begin slowing traffic down and keep road crews safe.

An INDOT representative says a customer call came in saying there were issues on the bridge over the slough by the weigh station. Contractors inspected the bridge’s deck and determined the southbound lane needed to be milled and repaved.

Also, road core samples are being taken in the area. Both these projects are resulting both sides of the highway to be restricted to one lane.

The project manager says they do not expect the work to last all day.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)