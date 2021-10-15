Construction continues on new Hanson Elementary School

HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) Construction has started to replace one of Hopkins County’s oldest schools.

Crews are working on the new Hanson Elementary School so it is ready to welcome its first students next fall.

Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline says contractors are doing concrete and wall work on the new school, which can hold up to 600 students, about 100 more than its current student level. It will also have room to expand if needed.

“We do have potential additional space, if needed down the road, if the school were to grow, we have some classroom space that can be added on,” Cline said.

The roof is expected to be installed by the winter. The new school replaces the current one on Veterans Drive, which has sections dating back to the 1920s. Cline says the old one will be torn down once the new one is built, but parts of it will be added to the new school.

“The foundation of the building that you can’t take away from this community. But with the new building, with it still being in Hanson, right behind the original building, so we’re going to be able to retain and implement some of the history of this building,” Cline explained.

Cline also says traffic will be looped around the school during drop-offs and pickups. The nearly $21 million dollar project is being paid for through school district issued bonds.

“I think it’s going to help with some of the traffic too because the traffic wraps around a lot of times,” said Claire Harmon of Hanson. She, and her husband, Eric, have a daughter attending Hanson. They say many are nostalgic for the old school, the new school could mean a new beginning.

“It’s nice to have the newer building,” she said.

Cline says the new Hanson Elementary will be ready as soon as the start of the new school year.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2021)