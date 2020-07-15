Construction crew discovers old Garvin pool during Deaconess Aquatic Center developments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some good news regarding the status of the deaconess aquatic center.

Contractors confirm they are still set to open July 2021, but they did run into a few surprises during construction, including evidence that the home of Evansville’s newest swimming pool was also home to the first.

Construction of the aquatic center is taking shape.

So far they have been so successful that they were able to lay the foundation cement for the pool on schedule today.

“Our next phase will consist of the next phase will primarily consist of working on some of the wall systems the roof systems a lot of the building constructional components will continue, ” says contractor Dan Alcott.

But like any other construction project crew member ran into a few surprises.

We found the old Garvin pool we’re not sure the circa construction date on when that pool was built but close to morgan ave we did find the old Garvin pool that had been filled in with dirt,” says Alcott.

Park officials predicted it predates to the late 1950s.

Its location was closer to Morgan Ave. intersection and park officials say they had no record that it was there.

Contractors say this along with other unexpected findings impacted the budget but not by much, allowing the target completion date to remain the same.

Willard library says they believe the pool was finished in 1917.

It was made possible by Mayor Bosse and his wife.



(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)