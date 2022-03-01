MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A new sports complex that would have indoor basketball and volleyball courts as well as indoor soccer fields could be coming soon to Madisonville. A construction bid for the complex has been approved.

The accepted bid from A&K Construction is expected to cost around 15 million dollars. The city council was hoping to accept a lower bid but acknowledged that rising prices and supply chain issues affected the bids.

“Well, I think the biggest thing for this complex in my mind is economic development opportunities,” says Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “When you start having traffic counts coming to a facility like we will see with this complex, you’ll see businesses become interested in locating in that area. So I think this complex will become an economic driver if we are able to move forward and get it done.”



“I think it’s great. It’s long overdue,” says Madisonville resident Clay Gunkel. “It’s something that’s critical to our community, our kids, our economy–and it’s good to see the city move in that direction.”

The site will be at Midtown Commons just off of I-69 in Madisonville if the county votes to move forward on construction.