Construction on portion of Outer Lincoln Avenue continues

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The city of Evansville recently reopened part of South Burkhardt Road between Outer Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street. But around the corner, the Bonnieview lift station project continues at least until Friday.

The city has now closed Outer Lincoln Avenue at the intersection of Bonnieview Drive. There are detours in the are directing drivers around the construction to Lincoln Avenue and Plaza Drive.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

