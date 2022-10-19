PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Over a year ago, trustees of Patoka Township donated $75,000 to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana to benefit the future Toyota Indiana YMCA in Gibson County. Today, the ground will be broken to begin its construction.

The Gibson County School Corporation donated the land for the new YMCA, providing the former Lowell Elementary School building for renovation. Standing at 50,000 square feet, construction of the new “Y” comes with a 15 million dollar cost. The YMCA’s wellness center, youth development areas, community teaching kitchen, pool and additional gymnasium are able to be added to the retired elementary school using prior donations and approved TIFF dollars.

The Toyota Indiana YMCA is scheduled to open by the summer of 2024.