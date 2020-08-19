Construction work on twin bridges complete

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) After nearly two and a half weeks of traffic on the twin bridges, crews have completed their work and reopened all lanes in both directions. Crews had been doing bridge inspections since August 3.

Crews started on the southbound bridge earlier this month, but moved to the northbound bridge on August 8. Drivers have experienced, at times, stand-still traffic for hours trying to cross the twin bridges. Work was expected to wrap up last Sunday, but weather pushed back that date.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: