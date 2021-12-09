Consulting firm celebrates anniversary with ribbon cutting ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, an engineering consulting firm, celebrated its 75-year anniversary on Thursday. Part of the celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a new office in downtown Evansville two years ago.

Concerns over the emerging COVID-19 pandemic had unfortunately hung over the open house conducted in 2019 for the new office, so the firm chose to include a symbolic ribbon cutting as part of this year’s festivities. The ribbon cutting was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the firm’s office on Main Street. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was present.

