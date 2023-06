HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – During a press conference at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the airport entered into an agreement with Contour Airlines to begin providing 12 weekly round trips to Chicago beginning on August 1.

With direct flights to Chicago out of Owensboro, passengers will once again have access to direct flights to over 150 cities across the United States.

This is a developing story.