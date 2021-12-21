Contract awarded for Section 1 of I-69 ORX project

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A contract has been awarded to the Ragle, Inc./Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. design-build team for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

The design team was awarded a $158 million construction contract to focus on improvements in Henderson and extend Kentucky 425 to U.S. 60. The project will also extend I-69 by more than six miles and will come with additional interchanges.

“The past several days have been extremely difficult since tornadoes created so much loss for Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s good to share some positive and important news. Many people in Western Kentucky have championed an interstate river crossing for decades. Having a team in place to construct the Kentucky approach for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing is a major step forward. I look forward to construction in the spring and seeing the first pieces of this transformational project that will benefit so many take shape.”

Construction will begin in early 2022 and continue through 2025.