HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson officials said a contract has been signed to remove debris from the former Alles Brothers building. It collapsed in August and was later demolished. The city code enforcement board ruled last week clean-up must start in seven days and be completed in 30 days. If clean-up takes longer, the owners of the building could be fined $750 a day.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)