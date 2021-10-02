Contractor to work on sealing cracks in Henderson pavement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Henderson has planned for a contractor to work in the Central Business District through the month of October sealing cracks in the pavement.

The work is scheduled to continue block by block on Main and Water streets from Washington Street to the railroad overpass and on Washington Street from Water Street to South Green Street.

Busy sections of Main Street will be worked on during non-business hours.

Public Works advises that if you observe contractors working in your area, it would be helpful for your vehicle to be moved off the street temporarily in order to get the best results with the repairs.

The project is expected to be completed by October 30.