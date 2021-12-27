Contractors must register to assist in tornado relief efforts

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials say contractors looking to assist tornado victims in western Kentucky must register with local aid and state officials.

The new emergency contractor registration program requires contractors to register prior to doing business and to display placards on their job sites and vehicles. Officials say the goal is to help residents and deter scammers.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating reports of people impersonating FEMA representatives. FEMA agents will make appointments before coming to your home and also travel in pairs with government identification readily visible.