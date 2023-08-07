HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson jury sentenced Bethel Powell to 30 years in prison on Thursday for two counts of first degree rape with a victim under 12-years-old and eight counts of first degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.

Henderson Police arrested Powell in Henderson on December 31. Following the sentencing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. thanked detective Jake Isonhood and officers of the Henderson Police Department for their investigation and testimony during the trial.