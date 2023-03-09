HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to a 2019 armed robbery.

According to court documents, Darion Cartwright, 33, entered the Circle K Kangaroo Express located on South Kentucky Avenue in Evansville on July 8, 2019 and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Authorities say Cartwright walked away with approximately $365 after threatening the employee with a revolver. Evansville Police asked the public for help by providing security images of Cartwright’s arm tattoos.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the Arbors at Eastland Apartment Complex later that same day on a report of intimidation. Police say Cartwright forced the victim to drive him to a car rental service and rent a vehicle using the victim’s information. Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and Cartwright’s apartment. Cartwright was taken into custody at his apartment after a short standoff with a SWAT team.

Officers say they recovered a black duffle bag inside of the rented vehicle containing synthetic marijuana, 54.1 grams of methamphetamine, $431 in cash and the same revolver used in the robbery. Cartwright was previously convicted of felony armed robbery and felony robbery in Vanderburgh County, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing a firearm.

“This repeat, armed robber has been a menace to the people of Vanderburgh County,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers. “His violent crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with him behind federal prison bars. I commend the bravery of the victim who sought assistance from law enforcement officers, and the work of the FBI and Evansville Police Department to ensure he is held responsible for his actions.”

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young also ordered that Cartwright be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release. Cartwright must also pay $365 in restitution to Circle K.

The FBI investigated Cartwright’s case with assistance provided by the Evansville Police Department.