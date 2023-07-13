HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The fight to change his plea continues for the man convicted of killing Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Sean Riley.

Ray Tate appeared in court today over a video feed from a prison in Illinois. Tate recently filed an amended motion to withdraw his guilty plea and drop his life sentence.

Authorities say he originally confessed to murdering Deputy Riley along I-64 in December 2021.

Tate claims he was coerced and threatened into making the plea and that he was not mentally competent to enter the plea.

His next hearing is scheduled for August 24th.