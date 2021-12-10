Cookie kickoff! Here’s where you can find Girl Scout cookies today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana have officially kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season! They say this a time when consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies.

Iconic cookies make their return, including Thin-Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. In addition to fan favorites, a new cookie is making its debut this year, the Adventurefuls.

Girl Scouts describe the new cookie as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie, topped with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The cookie has an “incredible taste of adventure in every bite,” Girl Scouts say.

This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in a creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to

keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They say they’ll be offering their services online, where you can have cookies delivered straight to your door.

Along with online services, Girl Scouts say you can use their mobile app on iOS and Android devices to locate cookies near you. After installing the app, they say all you need to do is press “Find Cookies Now!”

If you know a registered Girl Scout, the organization asks you to reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can click here or on the image below. You can also reach the GSSI office at (812) 421-4970, where they will connect you with a Girl Scout.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana say they will pay up to 50% of shipping beginning at six or more packages as an added benefit for online orders. Plus, when customers order online for direct shipment, cookies are sent directly from the baker and will arrive sooner than waiting for girl delivery in February, they add.

“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life,” said GSSI CEO Aimee Stachura. “Most importantly, all of the proceeds from the cookie program stay local to support girls in our community.”

Beginning February 8, you can visit girlscouts-gssi.org to locate a Cookie Booth near you.

The GSSI Cookie Program runs from Dec. 10, 2021, to March 6, 2022.