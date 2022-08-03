EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The humid summer heat has thousands of local residents trying to keep cool. After severe storms rolled through the Tri-State earlier this week, thousands of Tri-Staters were left with no power — which of course means no air-conditioning.

Although CenterPoint Energy has restored power to over 25,000 customers, there are still over a thousand people impacted by outages. To help these residents and anyone else who needs it, the CK Newsome Center has opened their doors to the public as a cooling center.

CenterPoint says the the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say attendees can stay cool in the air-condition and enjoy bottled water and snacks. The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E Walnut Street in Evansville.