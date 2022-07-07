HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An excessive heat warning remains in effect for Henderson County until 9 p.m. on July 7.

Due to continued afternoon early evening temperatures expected both July 6 and July 7 in the upper 90s with Heat Index values ranging from 110 to 115 degrees, Henderson County will be offering cooling centers until further notice at the following locations:

John F Kennedy Center 515 South Alvasia Street Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gathering Place 1817 North Elm Street Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Henderson County Public Library 101 South Main Street Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday 1:30 p.m. through 5 p.m.

People should also check with their local churches and other public facilities, such as restaurants, fast food establishments, and more, for a cool sheltering location.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances and people should make sure pets have plenty of water and are indoors from the heat. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.