Cops Connecting with Kids is off to Disney World!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department and several students left the CK Newsome center Monday morning for a 4-day-trip to the happiest place on Earth.

This is part of the EPD’s “Cops Connecting with Kids” program. The group will spend one day at each Disney park. COVID-19 has changed the way things work at Disney, but officers say they always look forward to the meet and greets.

“The first time we did this, we expected them to enjoy the rides which they did. And enjoy the food, which they did. But we were so surprised that a lot of these kids are 13, 14 years old that the one thing they wanted to do was meet the characters. The meet and greet,” says Assistant Chief Phillip Smith. “So we always look forward to that, and I know there are COVID restrictions that have changed that aspect of Walt Disney World but they still get to see them and it’s so cool to see kids that are seeing everyone that they grew up watching on television for the first time. It’s pretty neat.”

Cops Connecting with Kids began in 2017 with the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and now it’s expanded to Henderson and Princeton.