OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier today, law enforcement officers were in Oakland City to remember fallen police officer Michael Deno. They made a stop at his grave during their trek with “Cops Cycling for Survivors“. Officer Deno was killed in the line of duty over two decades ago in 2000.

Their ride across the state pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten. Today’s ride started in Princeton and ended in Jasper.

Organizers say the first responders will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days this month. This year, special recognition is given to the eight Indiana line of duty deaths. The ride will end Saturday with a ride from Bloomington to Indianapolis.

UP NEXT: ‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting