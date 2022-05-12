ELLETSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Cops Cycling for Survivors announced plans for their 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana with dates set for Princeton and Jasper. The group will pedal through those Tri-state cities on July 18-20.

The bike tour supports survivors and raises awareness of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The group of cyclists will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July. Special recognition will be given to the eight officers lost in 2021.

Survivors and their family and friends are contacted by Cops Cycling for Survivors but the group needs help. The group can be reached at Cops Cycling for Survivors, PO Box 597, Elletsville, Indiana 47429. They can also be called at (812) 727-0725 or emailed at copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com.

Interested cyclists thinking about joining can also contact the group for more information. The registration deadline is June 10.

Cops Cycling for Survivors began in 2002 with a ride to Washington, D.C. The group now rides through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones.

The group honors more than 450 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.

The 2022 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck travels with the group and is a memorial to fallen officers from the previous year. This year the truck will be remembering:

Lieutenant Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch Feb. 21, 2021.

Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2021.

Sergeant Thomas Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, End of Watch June 17, 2021.

Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021.

Corporal Robert Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Sept. 26, 2021.

Reserve Deputy James Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Oct. 12, 2021.

Town Marshal Anthony Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, End of Watch Nov. 25, 2021.

School Resource Officer John Starks, Clack County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch Dec. 8, 2021.

Cops Cycling for Survivors raise financial support for survivors and proceeds of the ride fund scholarships, camps and other avenues of support for survivors or fallen officers’ families. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals.

Recent line of duty deaths in 2022 will receive special recognition next year.

More information and a donation page are found at https://www.copscycling4survivors.org/.