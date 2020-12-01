Coronavirus outbreak at another Kentucky nursing home

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard is showing another outbreak in a long term care facility.

As of Tuesday, Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Daviess County is now reporting 37 active residential cases of COVID-19. This is a huge jump from the five active cases last reported on November 25.

The dashboard shows 10 residents at the facility have recovered and no deaths have been reported. Five staff members are currently reported to have COVID-19.

Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center in Ohio County is also reporting 18 new residential cases, with a total of 37 active cases and zero deaths. Nine staff members are also reported to have active cases.

Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest in Daviess County has reported two new cases, with 20 cases currently active. Seven deaths have been reported at this facility. Six staff members are currently affected.

Tradewater Pointe in Hopkins County reportedly had one new case with 17 cases still active. 22 residents have recovered, and two have died. Currently, only two staff members have active COVID cases.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Twin Rivers, but no one has been available for comment.

