Coronavirus won’t stop porch pirates from ruining the holidays

Porch pirates snatch packages from the front doors of homes and make off with the loot. They have been known to follow UPS and FedEx trucks, grabbing packages soon after they are delivered.

With many retail trade groups expecting a 30 percent or more increase in online sales compared to last year, porch pirates will have many opportunities to commit theft. Now that masks are commonplace during the pandemic, would be thieves no longer attract scrutiny by covering their face.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says, “Internet based shopping will make this form of theft particularly lucrative during the pandemic. Residents are urged to report ‘porch pirates’ to our Office in addition to notifying their retailer and shipper.

How to defend against porch pirates:

Bring in packages as quickly as possible.

Sign up for text based delivery notifications through your online retailer.

Ask a neighbor to bring your packages inside if you are not home.

Consider deterrent options such as a front porch Package Locker or a Video Doorbell.

Join your neighborhood social media group on Nextdoor to better communicate with your neighbors regarding suspicious activity and receive localized alerts from the Sheriff’s Office.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

