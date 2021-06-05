Coroner: 6-year-old child dies after being hit by car

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child in Evansville.

Police responded to a report of an accident with injury Friday just before 7 p.m. It happened in the 2000 block of E Virginia St.

Authorities say Brady McGill, 6, of Evansville, was struck by a vehicle his dad was driving. His father took him to the hospital before police arrived.

Police say they located the scene of the accident in a driveway, and the father returned a short time later.

Brady died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story.