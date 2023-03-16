HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are at the scene of an incident near east Division Street and Harlan Avenue in Evansville. The coroner was also called to the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and we are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as more information is released.

Eyewitnesses say police were in pursuit of a vehicle on Division Street prior to the crash, however officials have not confirmed if the vehicle in pursuit was the same vehicle involved in this crash.

This is a developing story.