Coroner: Autopsy completed on week old baby, lab results pending

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities continue to investigate the death of a one-week-old infant in Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner said an autopsy was completed Sunday, but they are still waiting on lab tests to come back to determine the cause of death.

According to police, the baby’s mother told authorities she had just fed the baby and then placed her in a swing. She said 15 to 20 minutes later she went back to check on her and found that she was not breathing.

Police are still investigating.

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2021)