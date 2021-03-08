Coroner called to Newburgh Lock and Dam

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Coroner has been called to the Newburgh Lock and Dam.

Authorities on the scene say the body of a male has been found. Officials say the body was initially seen at the New Lock and Dam but was pulled out of the water at the Old Lock and Dam.

Warrick Co. Sheriff Mike Wilder says a lock master noticed a body in the water. Newburgh Fire was sent into the river and found a male body in the water. The sheriff says Indiana DNR is jointly investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)